Working in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ was turning point in my life: Apoorva Singh

Apoorva Singh, an immensely talented budding actress based in Mumbai, is paving her way to success in the entertainment industry. Hailing from Jaipur, Singh always believed in her dreams of becoming an actress since childhood. Quite recently, she bagged the biggest role of her career in the Star Plus prime show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she can be seen in a cameo playing the role of a fashion designer. Singh describes her experience of working with Balaji as one of…

Apoorva Singh, an immensely talented budding actress based in Mumbai, is paving her way to success in the entertainment industry. Hailing from Jaipur, Singh always believed in her dreams of becoming an actress since childhood. Quite recently, she bagged the biggest role of her career in the Star Plus prime show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she can be seen in a cameo playing the role of a fashion designer.

Singh describes her experience of working with Balaji as one of the biggest turning points of her life. Nevertheless, this experience gave her the opportunity to work with some of the finest names of TV industry namely Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel, Abhishek Verma and on the top of all Ekta Kapoor (TV and Film Producer).

Magnificently describing her experience of working in YHM, Apoorva states, “My shoot in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has really been one of the most amazing experiences. I am doing a cameo but the things that I am learning here are just beyond comparison. I have got the opportunity to work and learn with Ekta ma’am, which I believe any budding artist would want. On the very first day, I had a shot with Adi (Abhishek Verma), and it went well. But the very next day, when I had a shot with Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani, I got really nervous and that is when Divyanka ma’am came to talk to me and made me comfortable. She is very humble and extremely down to earth person. I wish to have more dialogues with the characters Raman and Ishita (Played by Divyanka and Karan) – just keeping my fingers crossed and working my way through”.

Apoorva’s inspiring persona and constant hard work has helped her all along in the TV industry. She has recently given many auditions and has bagged big roles in shows like Crime Patrol, Agnifera, Vikram Bhatt’s web series. Unfortunately she had to give up the opportunity of working with Vikram Bhatt, because of the pre-assigned dates given to Balaji for YHM. She wishes to work with more big names in the industry, keeping her attitude positive and mind focused. Even her life’s mantra is ‘Stay Focused, Positive and Keep working for the things you love – No matter what!’.