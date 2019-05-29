World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa Match Preview

England are considered to be the favourites this season as they have a fine recent form with them apart form being the hosts of the big tournament. It will be an interesting encounter as they will take on the South African team in the World Cup opener at The Oval.

England, who are still in search of their first trophy wile same is also the scene with South Africa, Eoin Morgan’s side boast of the most dominant batting unit in 50-over cricket and their bowling too oozes the firepower few teams can rival.

Such has been England’s dominance that their 4-0 whitewash of Pakistan earlier this summer meant the Three Lions haven’t lost a multi-game series for two-and-a-half years.

In the warm-up games, England faltered in their first outing losing to fellow title contenders Australia before chalking up an easy win over lesser lights Afghanistan.