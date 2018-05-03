World Icon Awards 2018 to enthral audience in Bangkok

Lucknow: The award function World Icon Awards is back and this time its venue will be Bangkok. After huge success in Dubai last year, this time event will enthral fans in Bangkok on 9th of June 2018. The Award will be presented to those people who have given a remarkable contribution in a particular field and their name will be remembered because of their contribution in the field. This Award is entirely different from other as in this award function…

Lucknow: The award function World Icon Awards is back and this time its venue will be Bangkok. After huge success in Dubai last year, this time event will enthral fans in Bangkok on 9th of June 2018.

The Award will be presented to those people who have given a remarkable contribution in a particular field and their name will be remembered because of their contribution in the field.

This Award is entirely different from other as in this award function distinguished people in various fields across the globe stand under one roof with the title of “World Icon Award”. To aware the people about the award show earlier the press conferences have been organized in Mumbai, New Delhi and now it’s time for the city of Nawab Lucknow.

Like every year this time also it would be respected jury who will be deciding the final list of the nominated people. This award showcases various achievers which helps people to know how a journey of success and saga of development is achieved in life.

The story of successful people shows that one should understand that they should always keep in their mind that the fight of life is not easy. It takes a lot of time, a lot of devotion, a lot of focus and true hard work for name, fame and recognition. The mega event is being organized by M4U group and being directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh.

Ram Puri from Jagadguru kripalu Parishad addressing the media and said, “This kind of programme will appreciate us to do more positive work for social sector and nation”

Dushyant Pratap Singh, Noted Director and composer Said, “There is something unique in this soil which despite many obstacles has always remained the land of great souls”

Thailand partner Mr.Pawan Mishra Said, “The main moto of this ceremony is to create a better environment and example for upcoming Indian Youth and to create positive thought and positive vibration. He says,” Be the change that you want to see in the world”.

