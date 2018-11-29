World’s cheapest LCD TV launched at just Rs. 3, 999, details here!

LCD TV at Rs. 3, 999? Yes, you read it right! World’s cheapest LCD TV has been launched by consumer electronic company Detel, incorporated with 19-inch HD screen and comes with HDMI and USB ports. This can be good news for some while shocking for others as there have not been such cheap LCDs in the market earlier than this.

As per the information given by the New Delhi-based company’s website, the TV is available at a price of Rs 3,999 after 20 per cent discount on the original price of Rs 4,999. The TV can be purchased through the company’s website or through its mobile app. According to the company, distributors and partners can purchase the Detel D1 TV through B2BAdda.com.

Here are the specifications of Detel D1 TV:-

* 1 year onsite Warranty

*Screen Size: 19″ (48.3 CM)

*LCD HDR Resolution: 1366 X 768

*Contrast Ratio: 3,00,000:1

*Brightness: > 200 NITS

*Power Audio Control

*PC Connectivity In-Built Game

*HDMI 1 USB Multimedia Support

*Sound Output 8X2W