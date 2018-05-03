Worried about irregular periods? Here are few home remedies

Periods are considered as one of the most difficult times in a woman’s life as it hits you at an early age when you are not mature enough to handle this extreme hormonal change in your body. Talking frankly about periods is considered a taboo in our society and this is the reason why many girls lack knowledge about periods. It is important for all of us to know the bad and good side of menstrual cycle. Well, the good…

Periods are considered as one of the most difficult times in a woman’s life as it hits you at an early age when you are not mature enough to handle this extreme hormonal change in your body. Talking frankly about periods is considered a taboo in our society and this is the reason why many girls lack knowledge about periods.

It is important for all of us to know the bad and good side of menstrual cycle. Well, the good part is that periods remove all unpurified blood from your body and the bad part comes with the issue of irregular periods.

Although irregular periods is a much common issue in women but it could be problematic if not treated with time. Instead of preferring medicines that can cause harmful after-effects, prefer home remedies to regularize your periods as natural ways will not have any side-effect in your body.

Here are five simple natural ways to follow:-

1. Ginger- Take one tablespoon of ginger powder and boil it after that add a little sugar into the mixture and drink it three times a day after your meals. Ginger provides warming effect to your body and is highly recommended to cure irregular periods.

2. Cumin- Cumin helps in regulating your hormones in a proper way that in turn helps in regular periods. Take 2 spoons of cumin seeds and soak in water over night and drink both in the morning. You need to drink this water every day to get your periods regularised.

3. Unripe Papaya- Consume unripe papayas juice regularly for a few months but do not drink it during your periods. Unripe papaya is considered helpful for irregular periods as it contract muscle fibres in the uterus.

4. Aloe Vera- To get the best results, extract fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf, mix in one teaspoon of honey and consume it daily before having your breakfast. But make sure that you do not consume aloevera during your periods.

5. Turmeric- Consume one-quarter teaspoon of turmeric with milk, honey or jaggery. Take it daily for several weeks or until you see improvement. The antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric relieve menstrual pain and helps in regular periods.