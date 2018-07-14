Would be happy if I get an opportunity to play Meena Kumari or Madhubala: Janhvi

Mumbai: Bollywood late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Dhadak’, said that she would be happy if she gets an opportunity to play the character of veteran actress Meena Kumari or Madhubala.

“I read about her (Meena Kumari) life once. Or Madhubala, as I think their stories are riveting.”

While talking to the media on the sidelines of her film promotion, Janhvi went on to say: “I am a huge fan of their work and have always tried to pick up from their work. So if I get an opportunity (to play them), I would be very happy.”

Janhvi’s co-star Ishaan Khatter, acting in his second film, kept his options open about doing a biopic in future.

“I don’t think I can decide that myself. If the director sees a potential in me, I will be happy to do any part unless I feel I look completely different from the character in question.”

Dhadak is an official adaptation of Marathi blockbuster film Sairat.