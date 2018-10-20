Would love to work in family entertainers: Varun Mitra

Actor Varun Mitra says he would love to work in family entertainers and said that these are just early days of his career. Actor made his debut with “Jalebi”.

Asked about his favourite genre of films, Varun said: “Since I am just starting my journey, I really ask questions to myself on the kind of films I would like to be part of. But family entertainment is definitely one of them, especially the kinds we are making these days. I so wish to be a part of a film like ‘Kapoor & Sons’.”

“I want to be a part of a sports biopic. Sportsmen inspire me and I think all of us for that matter. There are so many icons whose story is untold. I want to narrate one of them,” said Varum.

Being a cricket fan, while he desires to play Virat Kohli on-screen if given an opportunity, he said: “When I watched the biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, I was blown away by his personal journey. We only get to see the story of their achievement and failure on TV and newspaper. But in personal life, their story is so different.”