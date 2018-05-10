Would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral: Trump’s CIA nominee Gina Haspel

US: Putting an objection over a CIA activity, President Donald Trump’s CIA nominee Gina Haspel stated that she would not allow CIA to undertake activity that she thought was immoral even if it was technically legal and that she would absolutely not permit it. The 33 year old veteran of the agency, Gina went on to say: "I would not allow CIA to undertake activity that I thought was immoral, even if it was technically legal." Under questioning by members…

Under questioning by members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, acting CIA Director Gina Haspel said she would not permit the spy agency to restart the kind of harsh detention and interrogation program it ran at black sites after Sept. 11. It was one of the darkest chapters of the CIA’s history and tainted America’s image worldwide.

Senators asked how she would respond if Trump — who has said he supports harsh interrogation techniques like waterboarding and “a hell of a lot worse” — ordered her to do something she found morally objectionable.

When asked if she agrees with the president’s assertion that torture works, Haspel said: “I don’t believe that torture works.” She added that she doesn’t think Trump would ever ask the CIA to resume waterboarding, which simulates drowning.

She faces what will likely be a close confirmation vote in the full Senate. The CIA director position opened up after Mike Pompeo was named secretary of state.