Wreckage of Missing AN-32 Aircraft Spotted

the Indian Air Force today mentioned that the wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft that went missing on June 3 has been spotted 16 kilometres north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh by Mi-17 helicopters.

Taking the Twitter, the IAF said: “The wreckage of the missing #An32 was spotted today 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft by the #IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone.” The force added that “efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants & establish survivors”.

With eight crew members and five armed forces personnel on board, the IAF aircraft lost contact with the ground control before it went off radar on June 3. The Russian-made plane, which was on its way to Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh from Jorhat in Assam, went missing 33 minutes after it took off at 12.27 a.m.