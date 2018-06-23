Writing part of negative characters have become better: Gulshan Grover

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Gulshan Grover who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘The Man From Kathmandu’, said that writing part of negative characters have become better.

Asked how he feels about mainstream actors not having any apprehensions playing negative character on screen. Gulshan told,at the green carpet of IIFA Rocks, “Some changes are good because the villain part has now got dignity in Hindi films. It’s not looked upon as a secondary part…”

The actor is happy with the portrayal of negative characters on screen. “The writing part of the gray or negative characters have become far more better, more research has been done in depth but the only thing is the iconic villain from Indian films has disappeared…. the performance have also changed,” he said.

Talking about his upcoming work, he said, “I am in a tremendous exciting stage in my career as I have a Polish film and another film called ‘The Man From Kathmandu’.”