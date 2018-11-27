WWE RAW Results are out!

Much awaited results of WWE RAW are out and the fans are enjoying the victory of Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal and Seth Rollins on various social media platforms. – Bobby Lashley defeats Elias – Lucha House Party defeat The Revival – AOP defeat Bobby Roode and Chad Gable and retain RAW Tag Team Championship – Ember Moon defeats Alicia Fox – Jinder Mahal defeats No Way Jose – Seth Rollins defeats Dolph Ziggler and retains his Intercontinental Championship – Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre defeat Finn Balor in a 2-on-1 handicap match Is there ANY stopping this force?#RAW @BaronCorbinWWE @fightbobby @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/Q9uNSVBo3y — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2018

