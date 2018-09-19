Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous Chinese multi-national companies Xiaomi which is known for providing best quality specifications and features have launched its newest smartphone ‘Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite’ in India priced at Rs. 12,690.

The phone is equipped with storage variants of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

Talking about the exteriors features of ‘Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite’, it has 6.26-inch Full HD+ display having a screen resolution of 2560 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a notch on top of the display. Best known for its camera quality, the phone is installed with 24-megapixel front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor and f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

On the connectivity front, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS and the smartphone is powered by a 3,350mAh battery.