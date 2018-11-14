Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite to launch this week, check out specs, price!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Xiaomi is all set to launch its all new ‘Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite’ this week after grabbing the headlines every now and then for its recent launches along with stupendous features.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite (not to be confused with the Mi 8 SE, which features a Snapdragon 710) is decidedly a mid-range device, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a dual camera setup, a 24MP front-facing sensor, and a 3,350 mAh battery. The device was initially available in 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage, 6 GB of RAM/64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage configurations, but if you want the additional storage and don’t want to break the bank, a new 4 GB RAM/128 GB storage option is going to launch soon, at least in China.

The 4GB/128GB version is set to launch in China on November 16th, with other global markets following shortly after. 4 GB of RAM can get limiting for some users, but if you’ve been eyeing this phone for a while and you simply want the biggest storage option, then this may be an option worth looking into. The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite launched in China back in September and has been slowly expanding into more markets slowly. Additionally, it could be one of the first Xiaomi devices to launch in the United States as Xiaomi is preparing an event state-side. As always, we’ll keep you in the loop as things unfold.