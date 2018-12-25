Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Xiaomi which is known to be giving good quality features, have launched its all new ‘Mi Car Charger Basic’ in black colour priced at Rs. 449.

Xiaomi had first launched the Mi Car Charger last year, but the charger came with a full metal body and two USB ports as well. However, the Mi Car Charger Basic gets a polycarbonate shell which means it is cost effective.

QuickCharge 3.0, according to Qualcomm, recharges devices four times faster than conventional charging. The QuickCharge tech employs Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage (INOV), an algorithm which allows a portable device to determine the power level to be utilised at any time, thus enabling optimum power transfer and at the same time maximizing efficiency.

QuickCharge 3.0 supports USB Type-A, USB micro, USB Type-C, and proprietary connectors.

Here are highlights of the Xiaomi Mi Car Charger Basic

• Gets two ports so that it can charge two devices simultaneously

• Supports 12V and 24V input

• Available on most cars

• 4 layers of protection in terms of output overcurrent, output overvoltage, short circuit, and high temperature

• Compact size

• Made from hard plastic, also known as a polycarbonate material

• Gets blue LED ring light which makes it easier to spot during dark