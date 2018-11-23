Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch launched: Specs, Price and other details!

One of the most famous technology companies Xiaomi which is known to give best quality features interiors as well as exteriors, have launched its all new ‘Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-Inch’ in China priced at Rs. 82,200. Xiaomi is yet to confirm if and when it’s planning to bring its Mi TV 4S-series to India. TV goes on sale on November 23 at Xiaomi Mall.

As said, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S supports the in-built PatchWall artificial intelligence voice system, which can provide a content according to user preferences. More importantly, it has the built-in Xiao AI. Thus, it can be controlled like the rest of smart hardware products owned by the Xiaomi IOT eco-chain, making Xiaomi TV an entry point for smart home life.

The 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S is equipped with a 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB of memory and 8GB of storage, built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, HDR display technology, DTS-HD, and Dolby audio decoding.

Earlier, Xiaomi introduced two new variants to its Mi TV line-up in India. The new Mi TV models introduced are the 43-inch Mi TV 4A and a smaller 32-inch Mi TV 4A. With these offerings, the company aims to cater to a more budget segment of the smart TV market. The Mi TV 4A models have been introduced just weeks after Xiaomi first brought its TV to India, in the form of the 55-inch Mi TV 4. Both the devices are smart TVs, featuring Xiaomi’s own AI-powered PatchWall UI.