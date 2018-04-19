Xiaomi Redmi 5A to go on sale today, here are the offers you should know!

The famous smartphone company Xiaomi which is known for its brand image and durability have managed to provide its brand new smartphone ‘Redmi 5A’ at an affordable price to its customers with various offers and new features. Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be up for sale today via Flipkart at 12 PM and is available in two variants with four color options. The smartphone is available in two models, one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It is…

The smartphone is available in two models, one with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 5,999. The second model comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is available at Rs 6,999.

The first thing to note is that during such sales the stock is quite limited and is quick to finish too. In the case of Redmi 5A, the maximum order quantity for is 2 units per customer every 30 days.

As for offers, you can avail extra 5 percent off if you use Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. If you are a first-time mobile customer on Flipkart, then you will be eligible for extra 10 percent off on your next purchase on select fashion products. You can also choose to buy the Redmi 5A on standard EMI which start at as low as Rs 291 per month.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A smartphone packs a 5-inch HD (720 pixels) IPS display. Under the hood, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core 1.4GHz SoC paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM with 16GB/32GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 128GB via microSD card.

In the photography department, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 7.1 Nougat based on MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options include the 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Bluetooth, USB, and GPS.