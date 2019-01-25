Xiaomi Redmi Go-features, price, specs leaked!

Famous smartphone company Xiaomi which is known to be giving new interiors and exteriors to all its editions, is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Xiaomi Redmi Go’ but the features and specifications of the same has been leaked.

By the looks of it, the Redmi Go looks almost like the Redmi 5A. This means the Redmi Go will look like any other basic phone with thick bezels, single camera on both back and front, no bezels. The pictures further reveal that the Redmi Go phone will have a plastic build, of course because it’s going to be a cheap phone.

Rumors suggest that the Redmi Go will be priced somewhere around Rs 5,000. But we believe if Xiaomi wants its Android Go phone to gain success in the country it should price the phone under Rs 4,000. In India, Redmi Go should be priced between Rs 3,000 – Rs 3500.

We say this considering past Android Go from other smartphone manufacturers failed to gain popularity, and one of the major reasons for that is because of their high price. Basically, if Xiaomi can get the India price of the Redmi Go right this phone can stir the entry-level smartphone segment of the country.

This is also for the first time that the full specs sheet of the Redmi Go phone has leaked online.

The specs sheet reveal that the Redmi Go will come with a 5-inch LCD display which will be paired with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

The Xiaomi Android Go phone will be powered by Snapdragon 425 processor which Qualcomm has designed mostly for the entry-level phones paired with Adreno 308 GPU, up to 1.4Ghz maximum speed and 4x ARM Cortex A53 cores. The Redmi Go will be backed by 3000mAh battery. The phone is said to come bundled with 5V1A charger out-of-the-box.

Like most Android Go phones in India including Samsung Galaxy J2 Core and Nokia 1 the Xiaomi Redmi

Go will also come in one variant with gigs of RAM and 8GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The Redmi Go phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based on Google’s streamlined software Android Go. This means that the Redmi Go will come with all the Go apps like Maps Go, YouTube Go, among others.

The Redmi Go will also have camera on both front and back. On the rear panel the Redmi Go is said to include an 8MP camera coupled with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and more. On the front, the Redmi Go is said to bear a 5MP selfie camera paired with f/2.0 aperture.