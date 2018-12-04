Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro showcased in Lucknow, details here

Lucknow: Xiaomi, India’s no.1 smartphone brand and no.1 smart TV brand today launched its recently announced Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi LED SMART TV PRO series* in Lucknow. Adding to the excitement was the brand’s recently launched Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360°, and Mi Luggage which have gained widespread popularity across India.

Redmi Note 6 Pro features a company-first quad-camera setup in an all-round package. It comes with a two-day battery that Redmi smartphones are popularly known for, and for the first time brings an AI-powered quad-camera experience to the segment.

Marking the occasion, Anuj Sharma Head of Marketing, Xiaomi India said, “We are excited to be in City of Nawabs – Lucknow once again. Lucknow is an extremely important city for Xiaomi and we have growing steadily in the city as well as the state of Uttar Pradesh. We have established a strong offline presence in the region. Furthermore, we are also enhancing our brand offerings and service in the city by continuing to provide our Mi Fans and customers with best in class, high quality products at honest prices.”

Since its smartphones entered the offline sector in 2017, Xiaomi has expanded its reach in offline segment in the region. Lucknow has been performing extremely well for the brand, Xiaomi has also been receiving positive feedback from its Mi Fans in the region.

Redmi Note 6 Pro features and specifications:

Redmi Note 6 Pro sports the capable Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 636 octa-core processor and comes with a 4000mAh two-day battery supporting Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0.

For an all-new selfie experience, the phone features a 20MP + 2MP AI dual camera on the front, and a 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear with large 1.4µm pixels resulting in beautiful low light images.

With portrait mode on both camera ends, and supported by Xiaomi’s new AI Portrait Mode 2.0, Redmi Note 6 Pro is truly a quad-camera all-rounder. It also comes with a 6.26” FHD+ IPS display and 19:9 aspect ratio, and 500-nit maximum brightness, delivering stunning visuals. Moreover, it is equipped with dual VoLTEsupport ensuring great connectivity.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price and colours

Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in Black, Rose Gold, Blue and Red colours, the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at INR 13,999 and 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at INR 15,999.

Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, the number 1 dual camera smartphone in India as per the Canalys report for July 2018. The Redmi Note 6 Pro already witnessed amazing response from customers with over 600,000 devices being sold in just one day of its launch during a special Black Friday sale. The Redmi Note 5 series recently crossed a record 5 million sales mark within just 4 months of launch in February 2018.

Mi LED TV Pro Series

After securing a strong position in the smartphone category, Xiaomi is also focusing on expanding its ecosystem portfolio in the country. The brand also showcased its new range of Mi LED Smart TV PRO which includes the Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55)¹, Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49)², and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32)³. All three Mi TVs sport a new and refined version of PatchWall based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Mi LED Smart TV PRO series is successor to the Mi LED Smart TV series which gained massive popularity, achieving a whopping sales of more than 1 million units within just nine months since its launch. This also led Xiaomi to earn the no.1 smart TV brand position in the nation as per IDC Report for Q2 2018.

(Mi LED TV 4A PRO (49) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32) are priced at INR 29,999 and INR 14,999 respectively and Mi LED TV 4 PRO (55) is priced at INR 49,999 )

Mi Ecosystem Products

Furthermore, Xiaomi also showcased a range of ecosystem and lifestyle products that include the much-anticipated Mi Band 3, successor to Mi Band 2 series, which was one of the highest-shipped wearables, making Xiaomi the no.1 fitness wearable brand in the country with 46% market share as per IDC report (Q2, 2018). The company also announced Mi Air Purifier 2S which features a 360 degree tower design sporting a crisp OLED display. Additionally, in the smart living category, Xiaomi introduced Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P which is a home surveillance camera equipped with night vision, intelligent motion detection, and real-time two-way talk, wherein users can monitor their home’s real-time status. The brand also promoted its all-new Mi Luggage (20/24), another category first for Xiaomi in India. It is made from Makrolon™, a polycarbonate material that makes Mi Luggage extremely resilient. It also features the specially-designed TSA-approved combination lock making the luggage highly secure.

The ecosystem products are available online for the following pricing:

Mi Band 3 – INR 1,999

Mi Air Purifier 2S – INR 8,999

Mi Home Security Camera 360°1080p – INR 2,699

Mi Luggage 20 – INR 2,999

Mi Luggage 24 – INR 4,299