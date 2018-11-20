Xiaomi sets a Guinness World Record, here’s how!

Xiaomi today informed that it has set a Guinness World Record by opening more than 500 retail stores in a single day in the rural parts of India.

Called Mi Stores and opened collectively at 12pm IST on October 29, these are similar to the bigger “Mi Home” stores currently operational in metro cities.

“The company created a Guinness World Record for opening the maximum number of stores in one single day. Xiaomi plans to open 5,000 Mi Stores by the end of 2019 that will create nearly 15,000 jobs,” Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, told reporters here.

“This new business will forever change rural retail in India,” he added. Started with the online-only strategy, Xiaomi is fast expanding its presence in offline retail as well.

In September, the company launched its fourth flagship “Mi Home” experience store in the country, in Bengaluru, along with a new office. With the purpose of strengthening its offline network further, Xiaomi said in September it wanted to open 100 “Mi Home” stores in 2018 itself.

The company grew to a new high on the back of its successful Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 Pro ₹ 13,299 series and refreshed Redmi 6, Redmi 6A ₹ 6,599, Redmi 6 Pro ₹ 10,999 portfolio, said the report.