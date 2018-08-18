Xiaomi to unveil ‘Mi 8’ soon, here are the details!

The well-known Chinese multinational company Xiaomi is one of the most trusted brands all over the world and is known to produce the best quality specifications smartphones in India. The company is all set to unveil its new smartphone ‘Mi 8’ soon in India which is expected to be priced under Rs. 30, 000. Specifications:- 1. Display- 6.21-inch Full HD+ (2248×1080) AMOLED 2. Internal storage- 64GB/128GB/256GB 3. RAM- 6 GB and 8 GB variants 4. Battery- 3400 mAh 5. Rear Camera- 12MP primary camera with 12MP telephoto camera 6. Front Camera- 20 MP 7. On the connectivity front, the smartphone will include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 options.

