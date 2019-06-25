Xiaomi’s CC series smartphone to launch on July 2 in China

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has made it clear that first smartphones under its new CC series CC9 and CC9e would be launched on July 2 in China.

According to a report in tech portal GSM Arena on Monday, the new CC series would be limited to China as the company is geared up to launch Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in India.

While, Mi CC9e is expected to sport a smaller 5.97-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display.

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, and pack 3,500mAh battery.

The device is expected to include a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, 8MP secondary sensor and 5MP sensor camera setup along with 32MP front camera.