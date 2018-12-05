Yamaha YZF-R3 is again on demand in India

India Yamaha Motor Private Limited has recalled 1,874 units of the Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle model due to a potential defect in the “radiator hose” and “spring torsion”. Yamaha says that motorcycles within a certain production number range may be affected by this defect and has issued a voluntary recall. According to Yamaha, although no such problems have been reported anywhere in India, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has initiated a factory modification campaign where the affected motorcycles must get these parts replaced.

The recall is being undertaken to address an issue related to the leaking of coolant from the radiator and widening of torsion spring. In all, 1,874 motorcycles are reportedly affected and these motorcycles are sold in both domestic and export markets. The affected motorcycles were manufactured between July 2015 and May 2018. Owners of the affected motorcycles will be contacted individually and the bikes will be repaired free of cost at Yamaha authorised dealerships. Yamaha says the company is working closely with dealer partners to ensure the repair experience is “as convenient and efficient as possible”.

So, if you own a Yamaha YZF-R3 manufactured between July 2015 and May 2018, it may be a good idea to check with your Yamaha dealership if your motorcycle falls within the affected production numbers. Of course, all R3 motorcycles may not be suffering from the mentioned defects in the cooling system. The Yamaha YZF-R3 is priced at ₹ 3.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and powered by a 321 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which puts out 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The R3 comes with standard Metzeler tyres and dual-channel ABS.