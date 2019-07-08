Yamuna Expressway accident: 29 killed, several injured

At least 29 people were killed today when a passenger bus fell into a gorge on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The bus, after hitting the divider, fell into the 40-feet-deep gap between two flyovers on the Yamuna Expressway near Milestone 161 (Jharna nallah) under Etmadpur police jurisdiction of Agra district at around 4.15 a.m.

The double-decker bus with about 50 passengers on board was heading to Delhi from Lucknow. Police reports said that 20 passengers have been rescued so far and efforts were on to rescue the rest.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred after the bus driver of the UPSRTC Jan Rath dozed off at the wheel.