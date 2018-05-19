Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM before trust vote

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa resigned today before facing a crucial trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly with numbers stacked against the BJP in the newly elected House, bringing an end to a political thriller that began after May 12 elections threw up a hung verdict. In an emotional speech in the Assembly, Yeddyurappa said the BJP didn't get the numbers needed to prove majority in the House. "I will lose nothing if I lose power, my life is for the…

In an emotional speech in the Assembly, Yeddyurappa said the BJP didn’t get the numbers needed to prove majority in the House. “I will lose nothing if I lose power, my life is for the people,” he said.

In his 15-minute speech, the 75-year-old BJP leader said there was no way he could have served the people of Karnataka as the Congress was not even allowing its MLAs to speak to their family members.

“If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise. But I will fight for the state till my last breath. We will get 28 out of 28 seats in Lok Sabha and I will win 150 Assembly seats for Narendra Modi (in the next Assembly elections),” Yeddyurapa said.

Asserting that the mandate showed that the state’s people have rejected the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), he said: “People have voted against the Congress’ misgovernance. I have faced many ‘agni pareeksha’ (trial by fire) in the past and this trust vote is just another one.”