Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in is ‘mockery of Constitution’: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked BJP and said that the swearing-in of BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister is a ‘mockery’ of Constitution.

Yeddyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Thursday hours after the Supreme Court declined to stay his swearing-in ceremony.

“The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a government in Karnataka, even though it clearly does not have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution,” Gandhi said on Twitter. “This morning, while the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy,” he added.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Yeddyurappa at 9 a.m. at the Raj Bhavan amid tight security.

Earlier, a three-judge bench of the apex court rejected a joint writ petition of the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) to stall the swearing-in at a special pre-dawn hearing.