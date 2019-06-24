Yellow colour to make Ayodhya beautiful for ”Deepotsav”

Ayodhya: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is getting Ayodhya painted pale yellow which is just two shades away from saffron.

Ayodhya will make everyone turn ”yellow” with envy when it readies for ”Deepotsav” on Diwali this year.

The Ayodhya district administration has announced that it will paint all walls facing the main thoroughfare starting from the Sri Ram hospital to Naya Ghat, the route Diwali procession takes for ”Deepotsav”, in yellow.

“The decision of painting all buildings in one colour was taken by the Chief Minister. So, it was decided to paint Ayodhya in one colour to give it a beautiful look. The colour will not be ”bhagwa” (saffron) but pale yellow,” said Faizabad Divisional Commissioner, Manoj Misra.