Yemen rebels attack Saudi airport, nine injured

A spokesperson of the Saudi-led military coalition said that an Indian national was among nine people injured in an attack by Yemeni rebels on Abha international airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

“A terrorist attack at Abha International Airport…led to the injury of 9 civilians – eight Saudis and one Indian national,” Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

All injured are stable and under treatment at hospitals, Colonel al-Maliki was quoted as saying by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He blamed the Houthi militia for the attack, which took place shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

“In the face of these acts of terrorism and the immoral violations by the Houthi terrorist militia, the command of the coalition forces continues to carry out strict measures to deter these terrorist militias in order to protect the civilian and civilian assets,” Colonel al-Maliki said.

“The terrorist elements responsible for the planning and execution of this terrorist attack will be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” he added.