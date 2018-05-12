Yogi Adityanath is confident of BJP’s win in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very much confident about the Karnataka result and thinks that the Bharatiya Janata Party will turn victorious in Karnataka. Talking to media persons here, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Karnataka "with full majority". A star campaigner for the party in the state where he addressed many rallies, Adityanath said that people there "were fed up of the divisive, communal politics of the Congress" and had…

A star campaigner for the party in the state where he addressed many rallies, Adityanath said that people there “were fed up of the divisive, communal politics of the Congress” and had decided to “punish it” by voting against it.

“Farmer distress in that state is at its peak, maximum number of farmer suicides have been reported from there and ministers are distributing money to lure voters but they are on their way out,” he said.

Referring to the India-Nepal bus service which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Nepal’s Janakpur on Friday and received by him at Ayodhya earlier in the day, he said this will strengthen the socio-cultural relations between the two countries and credited Modi with improvement in relations between the two neighboring countries, pointing out how he has visited the Himalayan nation thrice in four years.