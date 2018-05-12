Yogi Adityanath receives first batch of Nepal pilgrims in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today received the first batch of pilgrims who arrived in the newly-launched bus service between Nepal and India from Janakpur to Ayodhya. Saffron scarves were given to the male passengers, while state Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi welcomed the women. The passengers were also offered boxes of sweets. The reception gate was decked with flowers and many religious tableaus were present as drums played to receive the debut passengers of the cross-border bus service…

Nepalese pilgrims who took this bus service from Janakpur, the birth place of Sita, expressed their happiness at taking the first journey to the land of Ram and said the 520-km trip was comfortable.