Yogi comes out hard at Owaisi, says will have to run away from Hyderabad

Telangana election 2018: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today came out hard at the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said that Owaisi will have to flee just like Nizam if BJP comes to power in Telangana.

Addressing an election rally at Tandur town of Vikarabad district which borders Hyderabad, he also targetted the Congress and TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao as he spelt out differences between BJP and others saying his party does not discriminate between caste, creed and religion while drafting policies. He alleged that Congress, TRS are indulging in Muslim appeasement by making religion a foundation for making schemes for them.

Warning Owaisi, he said, “If BJP forms the government in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy.”