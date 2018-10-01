Yogi finally meets wife of deceased apple executive, assured assistance

After repetitive request of late Vivek Tiwari’s wife Kalpana Tiwari to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be answerable for the murder of her husband by an Uttar Pradesh police constable, UP CM finally met the family at 10.15 am this morning at his official residence. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who had escorted the family from their home, was present at the meeting which lasted for 25 minutes.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh for the family. Apart from that Rs. 5 lakh has been given for his children’s education and another Rs. 5 lakh for his elderly mother.

“He heard what I had to say and assured help. I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has strengthened,” Kalpana Tiwari, wife of the Apple executive told news agency ANI.

Earlier a senior minister in the UP government had said that senior police officers tried to cover up the murder of Mr Tiwari by two former cops of the Lucknow police. Both were arrested and later sacked.

A special investigation team of the UP police, headed by Lucknow Inspector General Sujeet Pandey, visited the shooting spot on Sunday afternoon and spent two hours there. Samples were also collected from the spot – a good 48 hours after the incident.

Yogi Adityanath’s government had faced severe criticism after the killing of Mr Tiwari. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called him after the incident created an outrage across the country.