Yogi gives strict instructions to police officials regarding fitness

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come out with a strict order for the officals in the Police department and has directed police chiefs to make certain that fat and unfit policemen were not put in charge of police stations.
At a review meeting through video conferencing late on Sunday, Adityanath also ordered the transfer of Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic M.K. Bashal, an official said on Monday.
