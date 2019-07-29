Yogi orders free treatment for Unnao rape survivor, family seeks CBI probe

Lucknow: Yogi government has ordered free treatment for the Unnao rape survivor. On the other hand Mahesh Singh, uncle of the Unnao rape survivor has written to the Yogi Adityanath government seeking a CBI probe into the accident in Rae Bareli today in which the rape survivor and her lawyer have been critically injured and two women killed.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh had said earlier in the day that the government would readily recommend a CBI probe if the family wanted.

One of the deceased, Pushpa Singh, was a witness in the rape case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

ADG Rajiv Krishna told reporters on Monday that the state government had decided to bear the entire cost of treatment of the rape survivor and her lawyer who are presently on life support system at the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

The ADG said that, prima facie, there was no security lapse. He said that the rape survivor had been given nine security personnel, six of whom were stationed in Delhi where she lives.

“We have spoken to the three of the security personnel and they said that the rape survivor had asked them to stay back because there was no space in the car,” he said.

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Women”s Commission, met the family of the rape survivor at the Trauma Centre on Monday morning.