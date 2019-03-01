Yogi thanks Modi for giving approval to Agra, Kanpur Metro projects

As per the information given by the officials, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the metro rail projects for Agra and Kanpur.

He said these projects will not only ease congestion but also make commuting easier and environment friendly. The Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by Modi approved the Kanpur metro rail project having two corridors which will connect major public nodes and cluster areas of the city.

The length of IIT to Naubasta corridor will be 23.785 km. It would be partly elevated and partly underground. The section has 22 stations — 14 elevated and 8 underground.

The length of Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor is 8.60 km comprising four elevated and four underground stations. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 11,076.48 crore and the project will be completed in 5 years, officials said.

IIT Kanpur to Naubasta corridor will pass through heart of the city covering several prominent educational institutions, railway and bus stations, including IIT Kanpur, CSJM University, GSYM Medical College, Jhakarkati bus station and Kanpur Central railway station.