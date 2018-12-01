Yogi to ban all marriage ceremonies in Prayagraj during Kumbh next year

Yes, you read it right! It will be better to either not plan your marriage ceremonies during Kumbh next year or to postpone your wedding after March 2019. Yogi Adityanath government announced banning all the marriage ceremonies between January and March 2019 in Prayagraj.

Those who had made advance payments for guest houses, function lawns and caterers are in a fix over the new government diktat. Hundreds are having to change the marriage dates — which are often fixed months in advance — and many are weighing the possibility of changing the venue to a nearby district. People in the wedding business are equally perplexed as they are dependent on the marriage season for their earnings.

As per the order issued, the weddings will not be allowed a day before and after the ‘Kumbh snaan’ which will be held between January and March next year. The order copies have been sent by the district administration to all the wedding hall owners and hoteliers, asking them to cancel all the bookings during the said time.

Five key ‘snaan’ (bath) will take place during the holy pilgrimage – two Makar Sankranti and Paush Poornima ‘snaan’ in January, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchmi and Maaghi Poornima ‘snaan’ in Feburary and Mahashivtarti ‘snaan’ in March. Devotees are expected to turn up in large number for this annual ritual.

Earlier, CM Yogi had ordered for a closure of all tanneries in Kanpur from December 15, 2018 to March 15, 2019 in order to keep river Ganga clean during the Kumbh in Prayagraj.