Yogi’s govt to build World’s Longest Expressway in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced his government’s ambitious decision to build the Ganga Expressway, that will connect Prayagraj with the western part of the state.

The Ganga Expressway will be world’s longest one, approximately 600 kilometre long. Over 6,500 hectares of land will be allocated for the construction of the super highway, which will cost approximately Rs. 36,000 crore.

The Ganga Expressway will begin at Meerut in western UP and pass through Amroha, Bulandshahr, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Kannauj, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and end at Prayagraj in the east.

Yogi Adityanath held a cabinet meeting outside the state capital today for only the second time in history. Today’s meeting chaired by the Chief Minister was held at Prayagraj, the venue of the Kumbh Mela.