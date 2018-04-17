You are the wind beneath Rumi’s wings: Taapsee to Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: Appreciating filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Manmarziyan’, said that Anurag Kashyap is one such directors who brings out the best in the actors and that he is the wind beneath Rumi’s wings. Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap. Taapsee tweeted: "There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you…

Mumbai: Appreciating filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Manmarziyan’, said that Anurag Kashyap is one such directors who brings out the best in the actors and that he is the wind beneath Rumi’s wings.

Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap.

Taapsee tweeted: “There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you just cannot help but be your best, give your best and the best happens. You are the latter mister Anurag Kashyap, you are the wind beneath Rumi’s wings. Get well soon… because you have to fight with me more.”

The film, presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.