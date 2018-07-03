You can now get JioFi device at Rs. 499, here are the details!

In order to given competition to other famous telecom companies like Airtel, Idea, BSNL, Vodafone etc, Reliance Jio is grabbing headlines every now and then because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, yet again the telecom operator is offering a cashback of Rs. 500 to customers purchasing a new JioFi device and a postpaid connection.

The JioFi device, which is a Wi-Fi router device, is priced at Rs. 999. That means a cashback of Rs. 500 brings down the effective price of the device for the customer to Rs. 499. The offer is available from today, company sources said.

Details about the offer:-

Customers purchasing a new JioFi connection along with a postpaid SIM from Reliance Jio are eligible for this offer, the company said. The customer will be required to use the Jio postpaid SIM in the JioFi device, it noted.

Eligible customers will get a Rs. 500 cashback (in form of credit) in the postpaid account, on payment of monthly bills for 12 consecutive cycles (which will be adjusted against next postpaid invoices, said Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio has not mentioned any closing date for the offer.

Jio’s new offer can be availed on the Jio’s postpaid plan. Currently, Reliance Jio offers a postpaid plan, called Jio Postpaid, at Rs.199.

Under this plan, subscribers get free unlimited calls within the country, and international calls starting at 50 paise per minute, among other feature, according to the company’s website – jio.com.