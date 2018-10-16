You should put effort on yourself: Harrdy Sandhu

Mumbai: Bollywood and Punjabi ace singer Harrdy Sandhu who is known for giving ample number of hits to the industry, said that one should put effort on themselves because once if we get stuck into competition we tend to stop doing things.

Asked if he sees anyone as a competitor, Harrdy told media in a telephonic interview: “If you will get into a competition, you will stop doing things that you want to do and you will start thinking of things like how to get ahead of others. I don’t think we should get stuck in a competition.”

“Whatever work you do, it should always be better than your previous one. You should put effort on yourself.”

This is also one of the reasons why he likes to engage more in making his own singles rather than churning out Bollywood songs one after the other.

“If I work on my single, I put effort in every way possible. But when I sing for a Bollywood film, there are restrictions like I have to sing in a particular way. There are situations in films, so I need to sing according to the situation.

“Now, I feel that I will not do Bollywood just for the sake of it. If there is good music, I will definitely do it,” said the singer, who has sung for Hindi films like “Tum Bin II” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se”.

He has one more in the pipeline.

“It is a peppy dance number. I am in talks for more films,” said the “Naah” hitmaker.