You will not be able to see your shadow between 12 noon-1 pm today, here’s why!

There are 365 days in 1 year but 21st June is that one day when the daylight is for longer hours than the night and the interesting fact we learned is that today no one will be able to see their shadows between 12 noon to 1 pm.

Yes, you read it right! Well, this might be strange and unbelievable but 21st June is also known as summer solstice, the summer solstice, also known as midsummer, occurs when a planet’s rotational axis, or geographical pole on either its Northern or its Southern Hemisphere is most greatly inclined toward the star that it orbits.

The reason why one cannot see their shadows between 12 noon to 1 pm today is because the sun is just above the tropic of cancer at that time. 21st June is the only day when sunlight falls on the earth for 15 to 16 hours.