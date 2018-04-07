You’re the best, always by your side: Sonam to Salman

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’, said that Salman Khan is the best and she is always by his side. Showing her support to Salman, Sonam took to share a picture of herself with the superstar and captioned it as, "You're the best! Always by your side!" A Jodhpur Court on Thursday found Salman, 52, guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks,…

