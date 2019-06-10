Yuvraj Singh bids farewell to International cricket, gets emotional

Indian batting sensation and 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh today announced his retirement from the international cricket.

He made this announcement during a media interaction. During his address he thanked doctors who helped him get back to field after going through severe health issues. He thanked his colleagues, seniors, his coaches and the management for all the support.

Yuvraj last played a Test in 2012 and ODI and T20 in 2017 and gave his contribution in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

In the 2011 World Cup, he hit four half-centuries and a century, while also picking up 15 wickets and became the man of the series.