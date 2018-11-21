Zayn Malik comes out with his first Bollywood cover

International pop sensation Zayn Malik gave his fans a special surprise earlier today by uploading the cover of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ on his social media accounts. Zayn Malik sings the famous song and gave it a twist by adding Electronic Dance Music (EDM) beats to it.

Malik pleasantly surprised his fans in India while his fans back home were left wondering what it is about. Although people loved the cover, most fans also felt that he needs to work a bit on his Hindi. This is not the first time the singer has done a cover for a Hindi song. He had also done covers of Hindi songs, ‘Allah ke Bande’ and Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’, but had to remove his rendition of ‘Teri Deewani’ due to intensive trolling.