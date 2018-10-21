Zayn Malik goes shirtless

Singer Zayn Malik posted an intimate shirtless photograph of himself leaving his Instagram fans go crazy. Zayn failed to caption the post, letting the picture do the talking.

The One Direction superstar, who has come up with new single “Fingers”, logged into the official Zayn Instagram account to share a racy topless snap, reported dailystar.co.uk.

Shot with his trademark black and white filter, Malik showed off his extensive collection of body art as he posed for a mirror picture. He didn’t caption the post.

Fans swooned over the photograph, which garnered over 2 million likes in less than 12 hours. The record, which had been tipped to be released this year, will be his first since 2016 offering “Mind Of Mine”.