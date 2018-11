Zeenat Aman is pretty, bold and one who broke all the barriers: Shatrughan

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who is one of the legendary actors of the golden era of the industry, said that veteran actress Zeenat Aman is pretty, bold and the one who broke all the barriers with her modern approach.

“Yesterday remembered our own Zeenat Aman. A rare combination of beauty and intelligence. Pretty, bold and one who broke all barriers with her modern approach to become the most popular leading actress in 1970s-1980s. She was loved by all for the iconic song ‘Dum maro dum’ and her trendy,” Shatrughan tweeted.

The actor also wished Zeenat, who turned 67 on Monday.

“Look in ‘Chura liya hai tum ne’ is extremely popular even today. She craved a niche with her contemporary looks in Indian cinema. Stay healthy and blessed. Happy birthday,” he added.

Shatrughan and Zeenat have worked together in films like “Dostana”, “Taqdeer” and “Bombay 405 Miles”.