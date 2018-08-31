ZenBook series launched by ASUS

San Francisco: Taiwanese electronics major ASUS today launched “ZenBook 13” (UX333), “ZenBook 14” (UX433) and “ZenBook 15” (UX533).

All devices are torture-tested to military-grade reliability standards, with demanding tests that include environmental extremes of altitude, temperature and humidity, in addition to extensive drop, shock and vibration testing, the company said in a statement.

The 13-inch and 14-inch models also include the new “NumberPad”, an innovative productivity enhancement that provides a full-size LED-illuminated numeric keypad built into the touchpad.

All models feature a special 3D IR camera that allows fast face login using Windows Hello, even in low-light environments, the company added.

The new models come with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, ultra-fast PCIe SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi.