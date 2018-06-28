Zingaatruined trending on twitter, fans disappointed with Zingaat remake| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood upcoming movie ‘Dhadak’ is already grabbing headlines every now and then for its star cast which comprises of Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor but now twitteratis are oozing out with anger after watching the new song of Dhadak titled ‘Zingaat’ which is a remake of the original Marathi song ‘Zingaat’. Twitter is trending with #Zingaatruined and the viewers are disappointed with the makers of the movie for not keeping up to their expectations.

Earlier than this, Dhadak was trending all over and was a matter of talk because late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut in the industry and people had a lot of expectations after watching the trailer and the title track of the movie.

But now soon after the makers of the movie released the new song ‘Zingaat’, it seems as if the makers will not be able to escape from the wrath of trolls and memes of how the original song is ruined after the release of the remake song.

Here are few pictures of how twitteratis comment on the song:-