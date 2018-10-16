Zoa Morani to play a parsi girl in web show ‘Akoori’

Mumbai: Zoa Morani, the gorgeous actress who is known for her acting skills in both movies and theatre is playing the role of a Parsi girl in Zee5’s latest web series “Akoori”. The actress who has done movies like “Bhaag Johnny” and Shah Rukh Khan’s production “Always Kabhi Kabhi” and has been active in theatre will be seen playing the character of Jehan.

It is a story about a dysfunctional Parsi family and revolves around each member. The drama unfolds when a tragedy forces them to come together and mend their relationship with each other. The cast includes Lillete Dubey, Darshan Zariwala, Shadab Kamal and Adi Irani besides Zoa.

The series is on air and has an acclaimed appreciation.