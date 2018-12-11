Zomato delivery boy eats food package & seals it back| Watch video

A shocking video of Zomato delivery boy eating the delivery food package and sealing it back went viral on the internet. If you are an addict to eating online food with special discount offers provided by different online food delivery sites, then you must not forget that eating discounted food also have certain disadvantages attached to it.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @Madan_Chikna with the caption, “This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. Watch till end.”

Here is the video:-

This is what happens when you use coupon codes all the time. 😂 Watch till end. pic.twitter.com/KG5y9wUoNk — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 10, 2018

In the video, one can see the delivery man sitting on a bike wearing a Zomato shirt and carrying Zomato delivery bag. After that he goes on to eat out of a food parcel meant for delivery. Then he keeps the box back in the package and takes out another one. After eating from the second box, he seals it and keeps it back inside. He is then seen adjusting the sealing of a smaller packet after which he prepares to leave.

The video was widely liked and retweeted on social media. While many shared their concern over the services provided, others trolled Zomato savagely.

Zomato too shared a statement and a blog post after the incident. “If true, this is unfortunate and not in line with our beliefs. We take this very seriously and will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we safeguard against this”

In the blog post, they wrote “The person in the video happened to be a delivery partner on our fleet. We have spoken to him at length and while we understand that this was a human error in judgement, we have taken him off our platform.”

They also thanked and welcomed users for highlighting such grievances actively.